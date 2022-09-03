Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $40.27. 374,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,428. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.