Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 3rd

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.