Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 3rd

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

