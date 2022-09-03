Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.