Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Stories

