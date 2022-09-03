Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JQC stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
