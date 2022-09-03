Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JQC stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 543,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

