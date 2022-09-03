Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

