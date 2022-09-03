Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRO opened at $8.48 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
