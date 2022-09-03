Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRO opened at $8.48 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

