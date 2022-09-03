Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NID stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.