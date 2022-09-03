Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NID stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.