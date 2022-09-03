Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIQ opened at $12.89 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.