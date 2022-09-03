Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIQ opened at $12.89 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.