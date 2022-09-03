Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.