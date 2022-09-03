Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.