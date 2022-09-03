Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

