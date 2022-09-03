Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.18 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.