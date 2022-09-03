Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.18 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
