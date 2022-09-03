Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NRK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Insider Activity at Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,835.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

