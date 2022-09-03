Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPT opened at $19.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

