Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE JPT opened at $19.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
