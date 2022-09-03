Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
