Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NAD stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $16.40.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
