Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NAD stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.