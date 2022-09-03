Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRI opened at $13.18 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Stories

