Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRI opened at $13.18 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
