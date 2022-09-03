Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
NSL opened at $4.95 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
