Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NSL opened at $4.95 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Senior Income Fund

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 328,953 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

