ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

OBSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 6.5 %

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.