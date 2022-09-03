Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Offshift has a market cap of $2.96 million and $74,424.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.69 or 0.99968466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00062029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024342 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.