OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 52.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 193.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.0%.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

