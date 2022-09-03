OKB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.73 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00078049 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $928.06 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

