Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.95 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

