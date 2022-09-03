Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.95 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
