Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.