Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

SONY stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

