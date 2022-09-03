Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ORRF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.