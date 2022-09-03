Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.53. 146,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $43.30.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
