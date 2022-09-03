Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.53. 146,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.