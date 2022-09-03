Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

