Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 4.2%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 287.50 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.45). 745,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,415,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.31).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

