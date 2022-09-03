PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.53

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 2829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.