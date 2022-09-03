PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.04.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.