PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 866.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

