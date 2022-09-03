Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $539.20. 1,177,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,062. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.93.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $650.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

