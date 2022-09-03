Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DG opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.