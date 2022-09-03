Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,738 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $59.93 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

