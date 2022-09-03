Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 95,729 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hilltop worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hilltop by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

