Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $125.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

