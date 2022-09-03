Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.