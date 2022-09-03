Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,438 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 219,578 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $51,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $125.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

