Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 412,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 50.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.20.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

