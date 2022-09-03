Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,264 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

ACAD stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

