Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,715 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,715 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

