Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,051 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Sprout Social worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,741,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

