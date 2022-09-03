Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

