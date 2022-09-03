Paybswap (PAYB) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,766.49

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $40,766.49 and approximately $331.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00753590 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015849 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
