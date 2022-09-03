PEAKDEFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,051.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $112,051.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.