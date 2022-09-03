Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $17.07 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

