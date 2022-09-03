PECULIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.41 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (PCL) traded 111.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. PECULIUM has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,456,030 coins and its circulating supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

