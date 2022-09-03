Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.17

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 594629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

