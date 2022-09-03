Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 2,397,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

