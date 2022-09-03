Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

